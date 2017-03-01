BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
BEIJING, March 1 China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 2,106.90 billion yuan ($306.26 billion) at the end of February, the same as the end of January, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.8795 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil