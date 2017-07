BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday that the country's new property loans were at 3.04 trillion yuan in the first half of this year.

Outstanding property loan rose 24.2 percent by end-June from a year earlier to 29.72 trillion yuan ($4.39 trillion), central bank data showed.

Outstanding individual mortgage loan rose 30.8 percent by end of June to 20.1 trillion yuan.