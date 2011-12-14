BEIJING Dec 13 Chinese banks lent 562.2
billion yuan of new loans in November, down from 587 billion
yuan in October, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Although slightly lower than the October level, bank lending
in November was still stronger than expected. That, coupled with
the half percentage point cut in bank's requried reserve ratio
announced on the last day of November, showed that China's
central bank is shifting its policy to a pro-growth model --
although Beijing continues to label its policy as prudent.
Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply
eased to 12.7 percent in November from 12.9 percent in October.
The median forecast by economists was for an issuance of 550
billion yuan in November and a 12.7 percent rise in M2 last
month.
(For more stories on China's economy, click
Monthly new yuan loans (billions)
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
562 587 470 549 493 634 552 740 679 536 1,040 481
Yuan loans outstanding (trillions, pct change vs year ago)
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Lvl 57.4 53.5 52.9 52.4 51.9 51.4 50.8 50.2 49.5 48.9 48.4
Chg 15.6 15.8 15.9 16.4 16.6 16.9 17.1 17.5 17.9 17.7 18.5
Money supply (percent change on a year earlier)
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
M2 12.7 12.9 13.0 13.5 14.7 15.9 15.1 15.3 16.6 15.7
M1 7.8 8.4 8.9 11.2 11.6 13.1 12.7 12.9 15.0 14.5
M0 12.0 11.9 12.7 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.4 14.7 14.8 10.3
(Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Ken Wills)