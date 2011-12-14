BEIJING Dec 13 Chinese banks lent 562.2 billion yuan of new loans in November, down from 587 billion yuan in October, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Although slightly lower than the October level, bank lending in November was still stronger than expected. That, coupled with the half percentage point cut in bank's requried reserve ratio announced on the last day of November, showed that China's central bank is shifting its policy to a pro-growth model -- although Beijing continues to label its policy as prudent.

Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply eased to 12.7 percent in November from 12.9 percent in October.

The median forecast by economists was for an issuance of 550 billion yuan in November and a 12.7 percent rise in M2 last month. (For more stories on China's economy, click

Monthly new yuan loans (billions) Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 562 587 470 549 493 634 552 740 679 536 1,040 481

Yuan loans outstanding (trillions, pct change vs year ago)

Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Lvl 57.4 53.5 52.9 52.4 51.9 51.4 50.8 50.2 49.5 48.9 48.4 Chg 15.6 15.8 15.9 16.4 16.6 16.9 17.1 17.5 17.9 17.7 18.5

Money supply (percent change on a year earlier)

Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb M2 12.7 12.9 13.0 13.5 14.7 15.9 15.1 15.3 16.6 15.7 M1 7.8 8.4 8.9 11.2 11.6 13.1 12.7 12.9 15.0 14.5 M0 12.0 11.9 12.7 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.4 14.7 14.8 10.3 (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Ken Wills)