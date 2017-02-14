(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING Feb 14 Chinese banks extended 2.03 trillion yuan ($295.74 billion) in net new yuan loans in January, less than analysts expected but the second highest monthly tally on record.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 2.3 trillion yuan, compared with 1.04 trillion yuan in December.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at 11.3 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuedsay, meeting forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 12.6 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.4 percent. ($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)