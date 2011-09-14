BEIJING, Sept 14 China's banking regulator has
told banks to guard against risks from the popular
person-to-person (P2P) platforms that have been suspected of
channelling bank credit into the private lending market.
Banks should strengthen internal controls to prevent P2P
firms from channelling bank loans into private loans, the
official Financial News cited a notice issued by the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) as saying.
The regulator has told banks to be vigilant and prohibit
their employees from being involved in such businesses.
Private loans via P2P platforms may have been invested in
the hot property sector and energy-guzzling industries that the
government is trying to control, the regulator cautioned.
"P2P firms are likely to evolve into illegal financial
institutions that take deposits and make loans," the regulator
said.
Such P2P lending is often conducted via the Internet, and
therefore poses unpredictable technology risks, it added.
As an alternative to traditional lending, the P2P lending
activity occurs directly between individuals or "peers" without
the intermediation of a traditional financial institution.
