BEIJING, Sept 14 China's banking regulator has told banks to guard against risks from the popular person-to-person (P2P) platforms that have been suspected of channelling bank credit into the private lending market.

Banks should strengthen internal controls to prevent P2P firms from channelling bank loans into private loans, the official Financial News cited a notice issued by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) as saying.

The regulator has told banks to be vigilant and prohibit their employees from being involved in such businesses.

Private loans via P2P platforms may have been invested in the hot property sector and energy-guzzling industries that the government is trying to control, the regulator cautioned.

"P2P firms are likely to evolve into illegal financial institutions that take deposits and make loans," the regulator said.

Such P2P lending is often conducted via the Internet, and therefore poses unpredictable technology risks, it added.

As an alternative to traditional lending, the P2P lending activity occurs directly between individuals or "peers" without the intermediation of a traditional financial institution.

