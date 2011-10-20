BEIJING Oct 20 Informal lending in China stood at 3.38 trillion yuan ($530 billion) at the end of May, accounting for 6.7 percent of total lending during the period, according to the latest central bank survey.

The results of the survey, published in the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper on Thursday, marked an increase from the previous official estimate that put the private lending market at 2.4 trillion yuan at the end of March 2010.

Informal loans in China include those made by institutions such as small credit firms, pawn shops and other companies, as well as illegal credit from underground money shops and loan sharks. The central bank survey indicated the latter only accounted for 3 percent of the total.

The average interest rate on private loans was 15.6 percent, according to the survey, far lower than exorbitant borrowing costs of up to 100 percent reported by local media in connection with a number of recent business failures.

It is illegal for lenders to charge more than four times the benchmark borrowing rate set by the central bank. In practice, however, the law is regularly flouted by those offering short-term credit.

The risk of private loans turning sour remained limited, with only 1 percent of such loans ending in default, the central bank survey showed.

About 60 percent of private loans, most of which are short-term, were used by companies for working capital, 12 percent for stock market speculation and 11.5 percent were bridge loans, it showed.

About 30 percent of private loans were pooled from companies and employees and 19.6 percent from small credit firms and pawn shops, according to the survey.

Many cash-strapped companies have been unable to borrow from banks during the credit clampdown by Beijing, and some have turned to the underground lending market, which pools money from individuals and companies and lends it out at annual interest rates reportedly as high as 100 percent.

Such exorbitant rates have driven some smaller property developers into bankruptcy and have led to a string of entrepreneurs going into hiding to avoid repaying loans.

Demand for private lending highlights deep flaws in the Chinese financial system. The government has maintained tight controls on banks even as the private sector thrives in liberalised parts of the economy. ($1 = 6.378 yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Chris Lewis)