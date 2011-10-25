BEIJING Oct 25 China on Tuesday unveiled new incentives to encourage its banks to lend more to small firms, the latest step to ease a credit crunch that threatens the most vibrant part of the economy.

Some banks will be allowed to issue special debt to fund small companies and will also be allowed to open a number of new branches, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

Cash-strapped Chinese private firms have struggled to win bank loans during a credit clamp-down by Beijing, often forcing them to borrow on the underground markets that pool money from individuals and firms at exorbitant rates.

The CBRC said it would relax capital requirements on banks' lending to such firms and instructed them not to charge additional service fees apart from those for syndicated loans.

The new rules will "make supportive policies more operational and will help banks optimize their credit structure while improving their services to small and tiny firms," the regulator said.

China's cabinet unveiled a set of measures earlier this months to expand financing supports for small businesses, including allowing them to issue more bills and bonds while paying fewer taxes.

Bank loans to China's small firms accounted for 27.2 percent of outstanding loans as of the end of August. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Matt Driskill)