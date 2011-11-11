* China Oct new bank loans rise amid "selective" easing
* But annual growth of broad money supply eases in Oct
* More policy "fine-tuning" expected, but rate cut unlikely
(Adds details)
By Kevin Yao and Langi Chiang
BEIJING, Nov 11 Chinese banks wrote 587
billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new loans in October, much more
than expected and a sharp jump from September, evidence of
"selective" policy easing by the government to keep the world's
second-largest economy on an even keel.
But annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money
supply eased to 12.9 percent from 13.0 percent in September,
suggesting monetary conditions remained relatively tight.
The median forecast by economists was for 500 billion yuan
in new loans in October, up from 470 billion yuan in September,
and a 13.0 percent rise in M2.
"New yuan lending is more than expected, showing that policy
is being relaxed," Sun Wencun, an economist at CITIC Securities
in Beijing.
"This trend will continue for the rest of this year and
banks will probably extend about 1.3 trillion yuan of new loans
in the final two months. However, a cut in banks' required
reserves is unlikely this year," he said.
Chinese banks extended a total of 6.3 trillion yuan in new
local currency loans in the first 10 months of 2011, still far
below the estimated annual credit quota of 7.5 trillion yuan set
at the beginning of this year.
The central bank has never announced the quota.
Household deposits at Chinese banks fell a net 727.7
billion yuan in October, reflecting a savings flight to
higher-yielding wealth management products and even underground
lending markets that the government has been trying to
contain.
This sharp fall in deposits could limit banks' ability
to lend as the regulator is enforcing a 75 percent
loan-to-deposit ratio requirement, analysts say.
Other data this week showed China's export engine is feeling
the pinch of the global economic slowdown even as consumer
spending and investment in roads and other infrastructure
remains resilient.
China's annual inflation fell to 5.5 percent in October from
September's 6.1 percent, pulling back further from a three-year
high of 6.5 percent in July, but it remained above the
government's full-year target of 4 percent.
"FINE-TUNING"
Chinese leaders have begun talking in recent weeks about
"fine-tuning" policy to underpin economic growth, which slowed
in the third quarter to 9.1 percent, its weakest in more than
two years.
"As inflation worries ease and global macro uncertainties
rise, the room for fine-tuning of monetary tightening is getting
bigger and policies could be increasingly nudged towards
pro-growth," Ting Lug, China economist at Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
Some policy easing is already under way, with commercial
banks gearing up to unleash more credit to cash-starved small
businesses, which have also been supported by tax cuts.
Small firms, which account for 75 percent of urban jobs in
China, have borne the brunt of credit curbs as banks have
preferred lending to big, state-backed enterprises, forcing them
to turn to high-interest informal loan markets.
The People's Bank of China has also been pumping more cash
into the banking system via its regular open market operations,
injecting a net 163 billion yuan in the past two weeks.
Chinese industrial output grew at its weakest annual pace in
a year in October while inflation fell sharply, raising
expectations that Beijing will do more to support economic
growth by tweaking policy.
Many analysts still believe the central bank could cut
banks' reserve requirements as economic activity falters, but
few expect the central bank will rush to cut policy rates.
"Monthly new loans in November and December will be about
600-650 billion yuan, but we don't think the central bank would
cut interest rates," said E Yongjian, an economist at Bank of
Communications in Shanghai.
($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills &
Kim Coghill)