BEIJING Dec 22 China's big four state banks extended about 75 billion yuan ($11.8 billion) in new loans in the first 15 days of this month, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified source.

The four banks lent about 30 billion yuan in the first 10 days and another 45 billion yuan from December 11 to 15, the newspaper said.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told the nation's banks to give more financing support to the real economy, especially to cash-strapped small businesses, during his recent visit to the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou.

The newspaper also said the total new loans from all Chinese banks is likely to range from 550 billion yuan to 600 billion yuan in December, bringing full-year new lending close to 7.5 trillion yuan.

Chinese banks made 562.2 billion yuan of new loans in November and new lending in the first 11 months of the year totalled 6.8 trillion yuan, central bank data shows.

The big four lenders are Industrial & Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank , Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China .

The big four banks typically account for 30-40 percent of all new loans. ($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)