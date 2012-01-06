BEIJING Jan 6 China's top four state banks extended new loans of 210 billion yuan ($33 billion) in December, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday, without identifying sources.

The newspaper also said that new yuan deposits in all China's banks surged to 1.25 trillion yuan in December, the highest in almost three years, largely due to deposits from the Finance Ministry.

The big four banks are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of China.

Economists polled by Reuters expected Chinese banks to have extended 600 billion yuan in new loans in December, up from November's 562 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3017 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Don Durfee; Editing by Nick Edwards)