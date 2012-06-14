BEIJING, June 14 China's banking regulator on Thursday denied media reports that it has cut the risk-weighting on home mortgages to encourage bank lending, underlining Beijing's resolve to cool the property sector.

The risk-weighting for home mortgages stays at 50 percent under tougher capital requirements to be implemented from January 2013, the China Banking Regulatory Commission(CBRC) said in a short statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.

"The new rules published on June 8 set the risk weighting for individual housing mortgage loans at 50 percent, which is in line with the current rules," the CBRC said in the statement.

Real estate stocks have risen this week on speculation the authorities may be considering relaxation of property curbs to boost growth. The property sub-index rose 4.5 percent this week, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark index.

China is easing monetary policy to support the economy, which is on course to grow at the slowest pace since 1999 fanning speculation that Beijing may also consider relaxing its property controls that have been in place since 2009.

The central bank last week cut interest rates for the first time since the depths of the 2008/09 global crisis.

Beijing is bent on taming the property sector but a pick-up in housing sales in some major Chinese cities has raised suspicion that local officials could be trying to spur the industry with hidden subsidies and other incentives. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)