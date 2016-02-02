BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
SHANGHAI Feb 2 Chinese banks extended an "abnormally" high amount of new loans in the first half of January, a central bank academic wrote Tuesday in an editorial in the state-owned paper China Securities Times.
China banks extended 1.7 trillion yuan ($258.40 billion) of credit in the first half of January 2016, compared with 1.45 trillion yuan in January 2015, Wang Yong, a professor from People's Bank of China Zhengzhou traning school, said in his article.
Given downward pressure on economy and low demand from the real economy, such a large amount of new credit is abnormal and urged policymakers to take note and strengthen policy guidance, he added.
($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Jing Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan