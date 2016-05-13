* Sharp loan slowdown adds to view Beijing more worried about debt

* Comes after warning in official media about high leverage levels

* April new loans 555.6 bln yuan, vs f'cast 900 bln yuan

* April M2 money supply +12.8 pct y/y, vs f'cast 13.5 pct

* April total social financing 751 bln yuan (Adds analyst's comments, details on types of loan growth)

By Elias Glenn and Sue-Lin Wong

BEIJING, May 13 Chinese banks sharply cut back new lending in April after a record first-quarter credit spree, reinforcing views that the country's leaders have turned more cautious about the risks of over-stimulating the cooling economy.

The government is trying to arrest a prolonged slowdown in the economy, which expanded 6.9 percent in 2015, the slowest pace in a quarter of a century. It has unleashed a flurry of fiscal, monetary and administrative measures since 2014.

March data showed improvement, but a report in the official People's Daily this week, quoting an "authoritative person", warned too much reliance on debt to kick-start activity could lead to a financial crisis or an economic recession.

Banks made 555.6 billion yuan ($85.21 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, much lower than expected and less than half the 1.37 trillion yuan seen in March, data showed on Friday.

"Banks may have sought to slow down the pace of lending after rapid rises in Q1 and March," said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.

"Also, it could be related to (recent) government controls on the property sector and tighter lending rules," Li said, referring to recent attempts to curb sharp home price rises in big cities and limit credit to unprofitable business sectors.

Broad M2 money supply grew 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the lowest since last June and slowing from March's 13.4 percent. Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.4 percent on-year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new loans of 900 billion yuan and predicted outstanding loans would rise by 14.8 percent. Money supply was forecast to rise by 13.5 percent.

In an encouraging sign, long-term loans accounted for 69 percent of April new loans, the same as in the first quarter.

China's outstanding total social financing - the central bank's measure of broad credit - was up 13.1 percent year-on-year at the end of April, amounting to 145.59 trillion yuan. In March it was 144.75 trillion yuan.

Corporate bond financing also slowed sharply, reflecting heightened credit risks, economists at ANZ noted.

Data earlier this week showed troubled loans at China's commercial banks reached 4.6 trillion yuan ($706 billion) at end-March, a jump of 428 billion yuan from December.

Bad debts in China have now risen for 18 consecutive quarters, reflecting the prolonged economic slowdown but also a legacy of the last big government stimulus binge during the global financial crisis.

Still, Premier Li Keqiang said the economy is operating steadily and he is confident that main economic growth targets will be reached this year, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

HANG ON, NOT SO FAST

However, some analysts warned the credit numbers are not as soft as they look because they only include household and corporate loans, and do not reflect all government borrowing.

"They don't include all the new government debt issuance - a significant portion of which is being used to refinance existing local government financing vehicle debt," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

"That isn't captured in the total social financing figures and if you add it back in you see that broad financing was actually at a 26-month high in April."

Debt owed by China's state-owned enterprises (SOE) is higher than in any other rated nation and failure to reduce risks from these liabilities would curb growth, lower credit availability and ultimately lead to state support, Moody's said on Tuesday.

The credit rating agency said SOE liabilities stood at 115 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), far exceeding levels seen in countries such as Japan and South Korea where the state sector also plays a significant role. ($1 = 6.5207 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Sue-Lin Wong; Additional reporting by Kevin Yao and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)