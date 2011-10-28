BEIJING Oct 28 Chinese banks extended 992.3 billion yuan ($156 billion) in new loans to property developers and home buyers in the first nine months, down 43 percent from the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The government has taken a slew of measures to rein in the exuberant housing market to soothe public discontent, including raising mortgage rates and down payments, making it difficult for both home buyers and developers to get bank loans.

Property loans accounted for 17.5 percent of the total new loans granted in the first three quarters, compared with 19.6 percent in the first half of this year.

The outstanding loans to property developers totalled 2.64 trillion yuan at the end of September, while outstanding mortgage loans reached 6.94 trillion.

Despite shrinking bank credit for the property sector, loans for affordable housing projects picked up.

Banks issued 115 billion yuan in loans for building cheap homes in the first nine months, accounting for 52 percent of the total new loans for property developers during the same period, up from 43 percent in the first half.

The government's plans to develop affordable housing is seen supporting the economy as other sectors slow in response to the official tightening measures in the past year. ($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)