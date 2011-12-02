BEIJING Dec 2 China's big four state
banks extended 140 billion yuan ($22.00 billion) in new loans in
the first 28 days of November, far under market expectations and
October's full-month amount of 240 billion yuan, the official
China Securities Journal reported on Friday.
Citing unnamed banking sources, the newspaper said overall
new lending in November was expected to hit 500 billion yuan in
November, substantially lower than market expectations for 600
billion yuan and October's 587 billion yuan.
The People's Bank of China cut banks' required reserves on
Wednesday for the first time in three years, signalling a shift
in the country's monetary policy.
($1 = 6.3635 yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)