BEIJING, July 19 Bank lending to China's property sector eased 17 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, but was still at high levels due to the buoyant real estate market, according to Reuters' calculations from data released by the central bank on Friday.

Chinese banks lent 589.7 billion yuan ($96 billion) to home buyers and property developers between April and June, cooling from the first quarter's 710.3 billion yuan. Lending levels were still way above the high point of last year, when banks lent 416.8 billion yuan in the third quarter.

China's property market strong rebound held through the first half of 2013, with June year-on-year home price gains hitting the strongest point this year and home sales keeping robust growth.

Property loans accounted for 27.1 percent of total new loans issued in the first half of 2013, unchanged from the first quarter, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

Outstanding mortgage loans at the end of June rose 21.1 percent from a year earlier to 9.07 trillion yuan, while outstanding loans to property developers rose 11 percent to 3.3 trillion yuan over the same period.

The data also showed new loans for public housing construction totalled 85 billion yuan in the first half of this year, accounting for 36 percent of all loans to developers.

The central bank also said bank lending to fixed-asset investment projects eased in the second quarter, with the outstanding figure rising 9.9 percent at the end of June from a year ago, compared with 10.8 percent at the end of March.

Meanwhile, the amount of outstanding mid- to long-term loans for the manufacturing industry increased 2.8 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, slowing from 3.2 percent year-on-year increase in the first quarter. ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)