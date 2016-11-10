BEIJING Nov 10 Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.76 percent at end-September compared with 1.75 percent at the end of June, the country's top banking regulator said on Thursday.

The banking sector's outstanding non-performing loans stood at 1.49 trillion yuan ($219.45 billion), up from 1.44 trillion yuan a quarter earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.

Chinese commercial banks' core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.83 percent at end of the third quarter this year, it added.

($1 = 6.7898 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)