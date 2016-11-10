(Adds quotes, detail)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 10 Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose slightly to 1.76 percent at the end of the third quarter, as the volume of bad lending continued to hover at 11-year highs, data from the banking regulator showed.

The banking sector's outstanding non-performing loans stood at 1.49 trillion yuan ($219.45 billion), up from 1.44 trillion yuan a quarter earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.

The total volume of new NPLs increased slightly to 56.6 billion yuan over the third quarter, compared with 45.2 billion yuan over the second quarter, when the NPL ratio was 1.75 percent.

Special mention loans, or credit that may default quickly, rose 5 percent to 3.5 trillion yuan at the end of the third quarter, from 3.32 trillion yuan at the end of the first half, the CBRC data showed.

"Banking profit growth continued to moderate," the CBRC said.

In the third quarter, commercial banks reaped 1.3 trillion yuan of profit, up 2.83 percent from the same year ago period, the CBRC data shows.

Net interest margin slipped to 1.08 percent, down 0.13 percentage points from the year-ago period.

Chinese commercial banks' core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.83 percent at end of the third quarter this year, it added.

