BEIJING Dec 14 Chinese banks extended 794.6
billion yuan ($115.07 billion) in new yuan loans in November,
well above analysts' expectations and up from 651.3 billion yuan
in October.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.4 percent from a year
earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, slightly below
forecasts.
Outstanding yuan loans grew by 13.1 percent by month-end on
an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 720
billion yuan in November, and forecast a 11.5 percent rise in
money supply and a 13 percent rise in outstanding loans.
China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the
third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target,
fueled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and
a red-hot property market that are adding to its growing pile of
debt.
($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan renminbi)
