BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
BEIJING Jan 12 Chinese banks extended 1.04 trillion yuan ($150.78 billion) in net new yuan loans in December, exceeding analysts' expectations and higher than the previous month's 794.6 billion yuan.
The central bank said the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.3 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.5 percent by month-end on an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.1 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.5 percent. ($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim COghill)
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.