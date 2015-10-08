BEIJING Oct 8 Chinese central bank's outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) stood at 490 billion yuan ($77.14 billion) at the end of September, it said on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China said it had not extended loans in September via the MLF, without giving further details. ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)