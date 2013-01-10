UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Jan 10 China's M2 measure of money supply grew 13.8 percent in December from a year earlier, broadly in line with market expectations for a 14 percent rise and matching the previous month's 13.9 percent gain, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Outstanding yuan loans in December rose 15 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its website, on par with a Reuters poll forecast for a 15.2 percent gain but down slightly from November's 15.7 percent growth.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose to $3.31 trillion at the end of December from $3.29 trillion at the end of September, again in line with a forecast for $3.305 trillion.
In a separate release, the central bank said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.63 trillion yuan in December, down from 1.14 trillion yuan recorded in November. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jonathan Standing)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts