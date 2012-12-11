BEIJING Dec 11 China's M2 measure of money supply grew 13.9 percent in November from a year earlier, missing market expectations for a 14.1 percent rise, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

China's outstanding yuan loans in November rose by 15.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, in line with a market consensus forecast in a benchmark Reuters poll.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank said Chinese banks extended 522.9 billion yuan ($83.73 billion) of new local currency loans in November, undershooting expectations of 550 billion yuan. (Reporting by China Economics Team)