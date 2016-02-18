UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI Feb 18 The People's Bank of China has asked selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
It also lowered offered rates for the loans to 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3 percent for one-year loans, the sources said.
The rates were previously 3 percent for six-month loans and 3.25 percent for one-year loans.
The central bank could not be reached for an immediate comment.
The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank occasionally uses to boost liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February