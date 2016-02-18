(Repeats to attach to alerts)

SHANGHAI Feb 18 The People's Bank of China has asked selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

It also lowered offered rates for the loans to 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3 percent for one-year loans, the sources said.

The rates were previously 3 percent for six-month loans and 3.25 percent for one-year loans.

The central bank could not be reached for an immediate comment.

The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank occasionally uses to boost liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)