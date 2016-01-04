BEIJING Jan 4 China's central bank said on Monday it had extended 100 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) in loans to 13 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility (MLF) in December.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.25 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The central bank also withdrew MLF loans worth 130 billion yuan that matured in December, it said.

The total outstanding amount of such loans was 665.8 billion yuan at end-December, the bank said. ($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Tom Hogue)