BEIJING Jan 4 China's central bank said on
Monday it had extended 100 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) in loans
to 13 financial institutions under a medium-term lending
facility (MLF) in December.
The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest
rate of 3.25 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the
banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
The central bank also withdrew MLF loans worth 130 billion
yuan that matured in December, it said.
The total outstanding amount of such loans was 665.8 billion
yuan at end-December, the bank said.
($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Tom Hogue)