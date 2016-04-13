SHANGHAI, April 13 China's central bank has
surveyed selected banks on their demand for liquidity via
medium-term lending facilities (MLF), two traders with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank kept the rates on offer unchanged from the last
operation in Febuary, at 2.75 percent for three-month loans,
2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.00 percent for one-year
loans, sources said.
The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary measure
sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the
banking system.
The People's Bank of China did not offer an immediate
comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)