BEIJING, April 13 China's central bank said it injected 285.5 billion yuan ($44.11 billion) to 17 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday.

It kept the rates for the MLF loan unchanged, with the rate for 3-month loans at 2.75 percent and that for 6-month loans at 2.85 percent, it said. ($1 = 6.4719 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)