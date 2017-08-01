FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
China central bank lends 360 bln yuan via medium-term facility in July
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 1, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 days ago

China central bank lends 360 bln yuan via medium-term facility in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 360 billion yuan ($53.59 billion) for one year to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in July, it said on Tuesday.

In June, the central bank had lent 498 billion yuan via the MLF facility.

Outstanding MLF was 4,227.00 billion yuan at the end of July compared with 4,224.50 billion yuan at the end of June, it said in a statement on its website.

The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system.

$1 = 6.7182 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.