BEIJING Feb 10 Chinese banks extended
738.1 billion yuan ($117.3 billion) in new loans in January, the
People's Bank of China said on Friday, well below market
expectations of 1 trillion yuan.
The lower-than-expected bank lending in the first month of
2012 shows the central bank is treading cautiously in easing
monetary policy.
The central bank said China's broad money supply rose 12.4
percent at the end of January from a year earlier, also missing
market expections of 13.6 percent.
The outstanding yuan loans at the end of January stood at
55.53 trillion yuan, an increase of 15 percent from a year
earlier.
($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan)
