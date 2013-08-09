(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING Aug 9 Chinese banks made 699.9 billion yuan ($114.3 billion) worth of new yuan loans in July, higher than a forecast of 665 billion yuan but below the previous month's 860.5 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broad M2 money supply grew 14.5 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above a forecast in a Reuters poll of a 14.1 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.3 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 14.2 percent.

The central bank also said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 808.8 billion yuan in July versus 1.04 trillion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (China economics team)