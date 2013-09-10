(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

BEIJING, Sept 10 Chinese banks made 711.3 billion yuan ($116.2 billion) worth of new yuan loans in August, higher than a forecast of 700 billion yuan and above the previous month's 699.9 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The broad M2 money supply grew 14.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above the forecast in a Reuters poll of a 14.4 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.1 percent from a year earlier, in line with forecasts for a growth of 14.1 percent.

The central bank also said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.57 trillion yuan in August versus 808.8 billion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan) (China economics team)