BEIJING, July 12 Chinese banks made 860.5 billion yuan ($140.3 billion) worth of new yuan loans in June, higher than market expectations for 800 billion yuan and stronger than May's 667.4 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broad M2 money supply rose 14 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, below market consensus of a 15.2 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.2 percent from a year earlier, a touch above market forecasts for 14.1 percent.

The central bank also said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 1.04 trillion yuan in June, versus 1.19 trillion yuan in May.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose to $3.5 trillion at the end of June from $3.44 trillion at the end of March.

($1 = 6.1352 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Economics Team)