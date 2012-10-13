* Sept M2 money supply up 14.8 on yr ago (forecast 13.7 pct

BEIJING, Oct 13 China's broad M2 money supply rose 14.8 percent in September from a year earlier, beating m a rket expectations for a 13.7 percent rise, as policymakers keep credit growth healthy to help counter the effects a slowing economy.

China's outstanding yuan loans in September rose by 16.3 percent from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website (www.pbc.gov.cn), in line with market expectations.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest stockpile, rose t o $3.29 trillion at the end of September from $3.24 trillion at the end of June, versus the median forecast of $3.253 trillion. The $50 billion rise came after a $65 billion drop in Q2.

"M2 growth is stronger than expected and it shows liquidity conditions are generally okay. On the policy front, we don't expect the central bank to cut interest rates. It could rely on reverse repos to inject liquidity into money markets for a while," said Zhu Jianfang, chief economist at CITIC Securities.

China's monetary authorities have made more frequent use of money market operations of late to keep liquidity flowing through the banking system, rather than adjusting required reserve ratios (RRR) or interest rates.

Many analysts expect that to continue while lending remains relatively robust without any cut to the proportion of deposits that banks keep as deposits which would free-up cash for loans.

Chinese banks made 623.2 billion yuan ($99.28 billion) of new local currency loans in September, data showed on Friday, a touch below market expectations for 650 billion yuan, though still leaving the aggregate level on course to hit more than 8.5 trillion yuan in 2012.

That is expansionary versus the 7.5 trillion of new loans extended in 2011 and above the 8 trillion yuan that sources told Reuters back in February was the target for 2012.

CASH FLOW STRAINS

"If such a trend continues, I think it is without question that GDP growth this year is higher than 7.5 percent, but some companies may still face the risk of acute cash flow strains at the end of this year if they cannot get their receivable funds," Wang Han, an analyst at Industrial Securities in Shanghai, said.

China is scheduled to release third quarter GDP data on Oct. 18. The latest Reuters poll forecasts annual growth in Q3 of 7.4 percent, below the government's official target of 7.5 percent, and the seventh successive quarter of slowing growth. Full year expansion meanwhile is forecast at 7.7 percent.

The PBOC last cut interest rates in July and has lowered RRR three times since late 2011 to free an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for lending.

But it has held off on more aggressive easing measures since then, despite further signs of cooling demand at home and abroad. Instead, it has opted to pump short-term cash into money markets to ease credit strains, a move analysts say reflects Beijing's concerns about renewed property and inflation risks.

Some analysts, however, still believe it could cut the RRR and even benchmark interest rates to support infrastructure investment and bolster economic growth.

"A RRR cut is still likely. Further policy easing will help stabilise economic growth. We expected the economy to recovery somewhat in the fourth quarter," said Zhu.

The central bank said last month that it will "fine tune" policy to cushion the economy against global risks while closely watching the possible impact from recent policy loosening in the United States and Europe.

Still, some analysts caution against reading too much into the volatile loan data as the People's Bank of China has been encouraging gradual changes in the country's financial systems to wean firms off bank credit in favour of financing through the capital markets.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.65 trillion yuan in September, up from 1.24 trillion yuan in August.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Kevin Yao, Wang Lan and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ron Popeski and Nick Edwards)