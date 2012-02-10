Beijing Feb 10 Chinese banks extended 738.1 billion yuan ($117.3 billion) in new loans in January, the central bank said on Friday, well below market forecasts for 1 trillion yuan and raising expectations the central bank will cut bank reserve ratios.

The central bank said China's broad money supply rose 12.4 percent at the end of January from a year earlier, also missing market expections of 13.6 percent.

The level of new loans was surprisingly low, said Kevin Lai, an economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong, adding the figures supported his expectations that the central bank would cut the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

"Usually the first month of the year we get 1 trillion, so it's way below the usual level as well as the consensus. That supports our view that there should be more RRR cuts. We expect there should be four this year, so we expect the next one very soon," he said.

Bank lending is core to China's economic policy making as the central bank effectively decides how much money commercial banks can lend.

Sources familiar with government plans told Reuters last month that China has set a target of 8 trillion yuan in new local-currency bank loans and 14 percent growth in broad M2 money supply for 2012.

That compares with 7.47 trillion yuan in new bank loans and annual M2 growth of 13.6 percent achieved in 2011, suggesting the central bank is trying to ratchet up its support for the slowing economy as inflation slows.

The latest data showed outstanding yuan loans at the end of January stood at 55.53 trillion yuan, an increase of 15 percent from a year earlier.

The central bank cut bank reserves in late November for the first time in three years. ($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Writing by Neil Fullick)