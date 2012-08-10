* July new bank loans at 540.1 bln yuan (forecast 690 bln yuan

* July new yuan lending up 16.0 pct on yr ago (forecast 16.2 pct

* July M2 money supply up 13.9 pct on yr ago (forecast 13.8 pct

* July total social financing at 1.04 trillion yuan

BEIJING, Aug 10 Chinese banks extended 540.1 billion yuan of new local-currency loans in July, the central bank said on Friday, well below market expectations for 690 billion yuan.

The broad M2 money supply rose 13.9 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, roughly in line with market expectations of 13.8 percent.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 16.0 percent from a year earlier, a small miss relative to the 16.2 percent expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 1.04 trillion yuan in July versus the 1.78 trillion yuan in June.

The miss on the value of new loans made is a potential cause of concern as bank lending is the main credit creation mechanism in an economy in the early stages of reforming capital markets to increase corporate access to alternative financing sources.

"We can see that loan growth is not strong but at the same time the bond issuance and other non-banking financing continues to pick up," Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, told Reuters.

"I think they are taking this opportunity to diversify financing channels. But the banking system is big and other means are not enough to compensate for that, which actually drags on the pace of recovery," she said.

Chinese banks grant loans at the central government's behest, and money and credit numbers have become the most closely watched data as they reveal both policy aims and the state of credit demand.

Yao said the big undershoot on new lending could also indicate the rising risk of bad debts accumulating.

"The loan number is quite small, it's quite a surprise. I think it reflects that the PBOC and banking regulator are concerned about credit risks on bank balance sheets," she said, adding that she expected the central bank to cut required reserve ratios (RRR) for lenders to help stimulate lending.

The central bank has cut 150 basis points from RRR in three steps since November last year, freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan for new lending. It has also cut interest rates twice this year.

The PBOC vowed on Sunday to step up monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half to boost the economy, repeating assurances made last week by top leaders to counter a deceleration in growth.

Many analysts expect the central bank to ease monetary policy imminently to boost lending and support growth, with some anticipating action as soon as this weekend.