BEIJING Nov 11 Chinese banks made 506.1 billion
yuan ($83.10 billion) worth of new yuan loans in October, lower
than a forecast of 600 billion yuan and below the previous
month's 787 billion, central bank data showed on Monday.
The broad M2 money supply rose 14.3 percent last month from
a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement
on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, in line with the forecast in a
Reuters poll of a 14.3 percent rise.
Outstanding yuan loans rose 14.2 percent from a year earlier
versus forecasts for growth of 14.3 percent.
The central bank also said China's total social financing
aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was
856.4 billion yuan in October versus 1.4 trillion yuan the month
before.
($1 = 6.0905 Chinese yuan)
(China economics team)