BEIJING Dec 11 Chinese banks made 624.6 billion yuan ($102.88 billion) worth of new yuan loans in November, higher than a forecast of 590 billion yuan and well above the previous month's 506.1 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The broad M2 money supply rose 14.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of a 14.2 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans rose 14.2 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 14.1 percent.

The central bank also said China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, jumped to 1.23 trillion yuan in November versus 856.4 billion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.0710 Chinese yuan) (China economics team)