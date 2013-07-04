BEIJING, July 4 China is expanding a trial that allows local governments to sell bonds directly to investors to two more provinces, Jiangsu and Shandong, the Finance Ministry said, increasing the number of governments involved in the pilot to six.

Under China's laws, local governments cannot borrow directly from banks or investors to enforce fiscal prudence, but the rules are ineffective as governments skirt controls and are deep in debt. They are one of the biggest sources of risks plaguing the economy.

It is not yet clear whether an expanded trial is a sign that China is ready to have a municipal debt market. Beijing back-pedaled on plans to grow a municipal bond market last year by refusing to loosen restrictions on bond sales.

Analysts say a municipal bond market is the best, long-term solution to China's nettlesome local government debt as it improves transparency and accountability, and lets investors judge for themselves if governments are credible borrowers.

China's Finance Ministry said the pilot was expanded after the cabinet gave the go-ahead for an "appropriate" expansion of the trial. The changes are effective June 25.

The four provinces already involved in the pilot are Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shenzhen. The addition of Shandong and Jiangsu means the trial has covered the bulk of China's biggest industrial cities.

Under the trial, governments can auction their own debt but Beijing decides how much money they raise. For 2013, Chinese governments are allowed to sell a total of 350 billion yuan ($57.1 billion) worth of bonds, up 40 percent from a year ago.

China's local governments are heavily indebted as they rely on big-ticket investments funded by bank loans to grow the economy.

Firms set up especially to borrow on behalf of local governments had 9.59 trillion yuan worth of outstanding loans at the end of the first quarter, China's bank regulator said last month.

China had planned to revise its budget law last year to relax control of bond sales by local governments, but the Standing Committee, made up of nine of China's most powerful leaders, deleted the amendment before the law was passed.

The government did not explain its decision, criticised by some Chinese academics as a sign that Beijing caved too easily to opposing interests when pursuing reforms.

($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)