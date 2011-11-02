BEIJING Nov 2 China's headline inflation will ease further in coming months, but international commodity price volatility is likely to increase next year, a vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.

"At present, prices are stabilising and are under overall control," Peng Sen, a vice chairman said in a statement on NDRC's website ( www.ndrc.gov.cn ).

"China's CPI has peaked at 6.5 percent in July before easing to 6.2 percent in August and 6.1 percent in September, and we are expecting to see a further fall in the coming period of time," said the official from China's top economic planning agency.

But Peng added a word of caution about international commodity prices, a key area of concern for Chinese policymakers given the country's huge consumption and imports of raw materials.

"Commodity prices in the international markets may become more volatile next year," he said. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)