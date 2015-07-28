BEIJING, July 28 China's economy still faces
downward pressure and growth momentum is "insufficient", the
country's top economic planning agency said on Tuesday.
The flow of capital into the real economy is not smooth, Li
Pumin, secretary general of the National Development and Reform
Commission(NDRC), told a news conference in Beijing.
Speaking at the same briefing, Gao Gao, vice-director of the
integration department of the NDRC, said that he was not
optimistic on the outlook for external demand.
For the first six months, China reported a growth rate of 7
percent, in line with Beijing's full-year target. But a stock
market plunge since June has fueled concerns about the health of
the economy.
China's central bank has cut interest rates three times this
year, in a bid to support an economy headed for its poorest
performance in a quarter of a century.
