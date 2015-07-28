* Optimistic on economic outlook in H2
* Downward pressure still weigh on the economy
* Watching the stock market closely
BEIJING, July 28 China's top economic planner
said on Tuesday that it was optimistic on the outlook for the
economy in the second half of 2015, but was paying close
attention to volatility in the country's stock markets.
Improved performance in the first half of the year boded
well for the economy but and growth momentum was stil
"insufficient", Li Pumin, secretary general of the National
Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), told a news conference.
"Some firms still face operational difficulties while there
is relatively big pressure on fiscal revenues (growth) and the
job market," said Li.
"There is also an outstanding issue that the flow of capital
does not translate into the real economy smoothly."
Beijing is facing an uphill battle to channel money into the
real economy but banks are reluctant to lend as the slowing
economy fuels a rise in bad loans and they tend to charge higher
lending rates as credit risks grow.
For the first six months, China reported a growth rate of 7
percent, in line with Beijing's full-year target. But a stock
market plunge since June has fueled concerns about the health of
the economy and risks to the financial system.
WATCHING STOCK MARKET
Li said policymakers were paying close attention to
fluctuations in China's stock markets and described the recent
activity as "abnormal".
"The fundamentals of China's economy are stabilising and
turning better. So we have the foundation and necessary means to
keep the healthy development of capital market including the
stock market," Li said.
Since early June, China's main indexes have tumbled by a
third in less than a month, before rebounding by a quarter after
Beijing stepped in with a flurry of unprecedented support
measures to stave off a full-blown crash.
But stocks suffered their biggest one-day fall since 2007 on
Monday and gyrated wildly again on Tuesday despite a fresh
pledge by regulators to lend further support to the market.
Asked by the inflation outlook, Li said he expected
consumer prices to edge up mildly in the second half of 2015,
thanks to the stabilizing of pork prices.
Speaking at the same briefing, Gao Gao, vice-director of the
integration department of the NDRC, said that he was not
optimistic on the outlook for external demand.
Gao reiterated that China will keep policy stable in the
second half and accelerate construction of key development and
infrastructure projects to lift the economy.
China's central bank has cut interest rates three times this
year, in a bid to support an economy headed for its poorest
performance in a quarter of a century. Many economists expect
further policy easing in coming months.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill; Editing By Kim Coghill)