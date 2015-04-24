(Adds details)
BEIJING, April 24 China will do more to bolster
its cooling economy as its policymakers still have room to
increase support, a senior official at the country's top
economic planner said on Friday.
Li Yangzhe, the head of the economic operation office at the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said China is
confident it can keep its economic growth at a reasonable level.
The economy expanded at a six-year low of 7 percent in the
first quarter.
"With current economic growth fluctuating, there will be a
greater effort to adjust economic policies," Li told reporters
at a briefing.
"There will be a bigger effort to stabilise growth."
Other NDRC officials at the briefing acknowledged the
economy faced considerable headwinds, which they said had
increased since June last year.
They said cooling growth in factory output, falling
industrial profits, persistent factory deflation as well as
slowing export sales and manufacturing investment were the main
pressure points.
Yet the officials made clear that China has the means to
stabilise its economy, and that activity is not as weak as some
fear.
China's unemployment rate, for example, has been stable so
far and the country created 3.24 million new jobs in the first
three months of this year, said Cong Liang, deputy director the
general affairs department at the NDRC.
To boost activity, China will accelerate the construction of
big projects, more of which will be announced soon, said Luo
Guaosan, deputy head of the investment office at the NDRC.
China must cut interest rates again this year and further
reduce the amount of reserves that banks must hold if it wants
to meet its economic growth target of around 7 percent, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday, in what would be its biggest bout
of policy easing since the 2008 global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing By Nicholas Heath & Kim
Coghill)