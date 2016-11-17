* At least one new regional bank to be set up by next June

* Govt to correct negative, false reporting about northeast

* Local govts tasked to develop private economy in the region

* Govt will provide financial support to cities in recession (adds quotes from govt official)

BEIJING, Nov 16 China has called for a private bank to be established in the country's struggling northeast as part of a new plan published on Wednesday to support economic growth in the region.

The government will also strengthen policy propaganda and beef up the way it monitors public opinion to prevent negative voices from undermining confidence in the three northeastern provinces of Liaoning, Heilongjiang and Jilin, China's cabinet said in the policy document.

China's efforts to "rejuvenate" the northeast began in 2003 as the central government tried to bring stability to an old industrial region hit by layoffs, strikes and organised crime.

It has since spent billions of yuan to regenerate shantytowns, build new transportation infrastructure and encourage new high-tech industries in the three provinces, but critics say the strategy has done little to ease the region's dependency on the state.

The State Council said local governments will be responsible for drawing up new policies to develop the private economy in the region, which has long been dominated by powerful state-owned firms.

Reforms in the northeast are more difficult as state firms provide more public services, including operating kindergartens and primary schools, than firms in other regions, Zhou Jianping, head of the NDRC's office in charge of rejuvenating the northeast, told a press conference on Thursday.

At least one new regional bank would be established by the end of June next year, and a "financing guarantee system" would also be set up to support small- to medium-sized enterprises, the new plan said.

China will also look into developing new industries in resource-depleted cities in the northeast to create jobs, and will accelerate construction of infrastructure projects.

The central government will provide special financial support for northeastern cities suffering from recession and resource depletion, the plan said, naming Jixi and other struggling coal cities in Heilongjiang, where protests against unpaid wages have been common.

China has issued several directives this year outlining new infrastructure projects and other investments in a bid to boost growth in the region, home to the only province whose economy is in recession.

Liaoning's economy went into recession in the first half of this year, falling 1 percent after a 58 percent drop in fixed asset investment. The contraction deepened in the third quarter as the province's GDP declined by 2.2 percent over the first nine months of the year.

"The situation in Liaoning is relatively severe and will require more effort to return to normal," Zhou said. (Reporting by David Stanway and Elias Glenn and Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Simon Cameron-Moore)