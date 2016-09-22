BEIJING, Sept 22 Outbound direct investment (ODI) by China's financial institutions rose 26 percent in 2015 to $24.4 billion, government data showed on Thursday.

Outstanding ODI hit $165 billion at the end of 2015, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to a report jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Bureau of Statistics and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total financial ODI, 90 percent was invested in overseas financial institutions with the rest going into non-financial firms, according to the report. But no other details were given.

China's overall ODI, which includes non-financial ODI, rose 18.3 percent in 2015 - the 13th consecutive year of growth - to a record high of $145.67 billion, the report said.

The overall ODI, which accounted for 9.9 percent of the world's total, was the second largest after the United States, it said.

