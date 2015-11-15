* Beijing trying to revive growth with infrastructure
spending
* Local officials keep low profile during anti-graft
campaign
* Planning agency approved $300 bln of projects Jan-Oct
* Country's top auditor says about $45 bln of projects
delayed
* Premier Li Keqiang castigates officials for inaction
By Kevin Yao
HONG KONG, Nov 15 Local officials in China are
dithering over project approvals and business deals, some to
avoid the spotlight of an anti-corruption campaign, impeding
Beijing's plans to use infrastructure spending to arrest slowing
economic growth.
Though the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
approved 1.9 trillion yuan ($300 billion) of investment projects
in the first 10 months of 2015, the country's top
auditor estimates $45 billion of projects are behind schedule,
including a railway line in Yunnan delayed five years by
official sloth.
Provincial and city officials were once in the vanguard of
China's breakneck expansion, and they didn't always play by the
rules for procurement or when awarding contracts or rights for
land use.
Now, when central government is trying to lift growth from
25-year lows, they fear drawing attention to themselves in case
their past comes back to bite them.
China has stepped up inspection and auditing of big projects
to curb graft since late 2012, when President Xi Jinping
declared war on corruption, vowing to go after powerful "tigers"
and lowly "flies".
"Many people fear that the more they do, the more likely
they will get into trouble," said an official in southern
Jiangxi province, who requested anonymity.
"Local officials are not fully implementing the central
government's policy measures," said the official.
Prosecutors investigated 4,040 civil servants at the county
level or above in 2014, an average of 11 a day, parliament was
told in March.
But keeping their heads down is also getting them into
trouble.
State media reported in September that nearly 250 officials
had been punished for failing to spend government funds,
delaying projects or sitting on land earmarked for development.
Premier Li Keqiang has repeatedly scolded procrastinating
officials for laziness. Local media said he pounded the table as
he blasted officials for inertia at a meeting last year.
CARROT AND STICK
Li has since been trying a little carrot to go with the
stick, promising to promote "upright" officials while sacking
crooked ones, and give them a bit more rope to do the right
thing.
"We should give local authorities more autonomy in making
decisions and give more support for local officials who are
willing and capable of doing things," Li told provincial
officials during a meeting in October.
In the first 10 months of the year, local reticence has
contributed to a slowing of annual growth in fixed-asset
investment to 10.2 percent, the weakest pace since
2000, despite the NDRC's quickening of project approvals.
Low returns and the lack of legal protection have hampered
Beijing's efforts to lure private investment into infrastructure
projects, adding pressure on the government to spend more.
"It will be very difficult to stabilise economic growth
without local support," said a researcher with the NDRC.
"The ordinary people welcome the fight on corruption, but
this brings about side effects as some officials are not doing
anything."
Many growth-obsessed officials have been caught in the
campaign.
Liu Zhijun, the former railway minister nicknamed "Great
Leap Liu" for pushing construction of the world's largest
high-speed network, received a suspended death sentence in 2013
for corruption and abuse of power. Local media said a well-known
businesswoman, sentenced to 20 years, had helped Liu secure 49
million yuan in kickbacks for railway construction contracts.
Xi looks determined to sustain the anti-graft drive,
promising institutional reforms and system building so officials
"will not dare and cannot afford to be corrupt".
The anti-corruption campaign is not the only reason
officials are dragging their feet.
Provinces and cities are groaning under 24 trillion yuan in
debt, equivalent to almost two-fifths of GDP, after responding
to Beijing's last big stimulus push during the global financial
crisis in 2008-09.
Economic growth slowed to an annual 6.9 percent in the third
quarter, and many analysts expect it to slow further.
"The economy still needs policy support, and it will depend
on whether policy measures can be implemented at local levels,"
said an influential economist at a top government think-tank.
Xi said last week that annual growth of at least 6.5 percent
was needed over the next five years to realise a goal of
doubling GDP and per capita income between 2010 and 2020.
But policy insiders say weakness may persist if local
government continue to thwart Beijing's policy.
"The anti-corruption campaign will continue, but corruption
cannot be resolved overnight, and they need to boost local
confidence," said an official in the eastern Zhejiang province
who requested anonymity.
"The central authorities may have to make some adjustments.
If you cannot boost the economy, everything else could be just
empty talk."
($1 = 6.3666 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by John Mair and Will
Waterman)