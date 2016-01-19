BEIJING Jan 19 China's implied oil demand fell
1.3 percent in December from a year earlier to 10.46 million
barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters' calculations based
on preliminary government data.
Preliminary oil demand for full-year 2015 was 10.32 million
barrels per day, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.
Preliminary implied oil demand is the sum of domestic
refinery throughput and net imports of refined products, on a
bpd basis.
Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later
in the month, with a breakdown by product and with adjustments
for estimate changes in commercial fuel stocks.
(1 Tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
(1 Tonne of refined products=7 barrels)
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Miral Fahmy)