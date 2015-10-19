(Adds detail, background)
* Implied demand at 10.13 mln bpd in Sept
* Sept consumption down 1.3 pct from Aug
* Refinery runs up 0.5 pct y/y in Sept to 10.32 mln bpd
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Oct 19 China's implied oil demand fell
slightly in September from the same period last year even as
passenger car sales rose for the first time in six months.
China consumed roughly 10.13 million barrels per day (bpd)
of oil in September, down 0.1 percent from a year ago, and down
1.3 percent from August, according to calculations based on
preliminary government data.
The fall came as Chinese auto sales climbed 2.1 percent in
September from a year earlier, according to an industry
association last week.
Daily implied oil demand is the sum of domestic refinery
throughput and net imports of refined products, not counting
adjustments for inventory changes.
The latest throughput and net import figures put China's
implied oil demand in the first nine months of 2015 at 10.35 mln
bpd, up 3.9 percent from the same period last year.
The year-to-date growth is running behind the International
Energy Agency's most recent forecast for Chinese demand in 2015,
which was revised higher to 4.9 percent earlier this month.
Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later
in August, broken down by product and adjusted for estimated
changes in fuel stocks based on data yet to be released.
In September, Chinese refineries C-CNREFPROC processed 0.5
percent more crude oil than a year ago at 10.32 million bpd.
That was down 1.1 percent from August on a daily basis. Refinery
runs in the first nine months of the year were at 10.38 million
bpd.
The National Bureau of Statistics will provide a breakdown
of output by refined products later this week.
China's domestic crude output rose 2.7 percent to 4.32
million bpd in September and recorded the same percentage growth
in the first nine months of the year, the statistics bureau data
showed.
(1 Tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
(1 Tonne of refined products=7 barrels)
