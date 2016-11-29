BEIJING Nov 29 China will open up its upstream
oil sector further between 2016 and 2020, the official Xinhua
news agency reported, citing the vice minister of the Ministry
of Land and Resources.
The world's largest energy consumer will introduce private
investment in upstream prospecting and push forward reforms of
the oil gas prospecting system, Xinhua reported.
In addition, China will also open up the upstream uranium
prospecting sector and allow private capital in the markets.
China aims to add 5-8 mega oilfields with at least 100
million tonnes of reserves and 5-10 natural gas reserves with at
least 100 billion cubic metres of deposit by 2020.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen, editing by David Evans)