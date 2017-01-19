(Corrects day of press conference to Thursday, not Friday)

BEIJING Jan 19 Pressure on cross-border capital outflows eased somewhat in 2016, China's foreign exchange regulator said at a press conference on Thursday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Thursday China's commercial banks sold a net $46.3 billion of foreign exchange in December, the highest since January 2016. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)